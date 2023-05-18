After re-opening last year, this Woodhall Spa salon is now up for a top hairdressing award.

Wendy Jones and Julie Charles of re:new.

re:new Hair and Beauty by Expressions, of Woodhall Spa, has been shortlisted for the Salon Design award at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2023.

This prestigious event recognizes businesses that have achieved remarkable success and excellence in the hairdressing industry.

The salon, owned by Wendy Jones and Julie Charles, reached the finals after submitting an exceptional entry that detailed the unique design features and strategies that have contributed to their success.

re:new Hair and Beauty by Expressions was launched last year after Wendy and Julie restored the former Woodhall Spa Baths on Coronation Road, following a determined effort by Wendy and Julie.

The event, to be held on July 3, 2023, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London, will see 17 trophies awarded to outstanding businesses in various categories.

Wendy said winning the award could be life-changing for the business: “I still can’t believe it! The awards are so respected across the industry, so just to reach the finals is a huge honor.”

