Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK

Woodhall Spa hairdressers nominated for national award

After re-opening last year, this Woodhall Spa salon is now up for a top hairdressing award.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 18th May 2023, 08:19 BST
Wendy Jones and Julie Charles of re:new.Wendy Jones and Julie Charles of re:new.
Wendy Jones and Julie Charles of re:new.

re:new Hair and Beauty by Expressions, of Woodhall Spa, has been shortlisted for the Salon Design award at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2023.

This prestigious event recognizes businesses that have achieved remarkable success and excellence in the hairdressing industry.

The salon, owned by Wendy Jones and Julie Charles, reached the finals after submitting an exceptional entry that detailed the unique design features and strategies that have contributed to their success.

Most Popular

re:new Hair and Beauty by Expressions was launched last year after Wendy and Julie restored the former Woodhall Spa Baths on Coronation Road, following a determined effort by Wendy and Julie.

The event, to be held on July 3, 2023, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London, will see 17 trophies awarded to outstanding businesses in various categories.

Wendy said winning the award could be life-changing for the business: “I still can’t believe it! The awards are so respected across the industry, so just to reach the finals is a huge honor.”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards, praised the quality of entries this year, saying that nominees had to demonstrate creativity and commercial success to make it to the shortlist. She congratulated re:new Hair and Beauty by Expressions for being among the finalists alongside impressive talent.

Related topics:Beauty