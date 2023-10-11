Register
Work completed on £6m luxury care home in Sleaford

Work is complete on a luxurious new, 67-bedroom care home in Sleaford, with the first residents now moving into their new homes.
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:46 BST
Work has been completed on this new luxury care home in Sleaford.Work has been completed on this new luxury care home in Sleaford.
Sleaford Manor is the latest development by Yorkare, based in Brough, East Yorkshire, which has care homes throughout Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

The £6 million development was built by Yorkshire and Lincolnshire construction firm, Hobson & Porter, and is the seventh project the company has completed for Yorkare since 2015.

Located off London Road, Sleaford Manor’s spacious bedrooms are all fully furnished with their own en-suite bathrooms. Those on the ground floor have private patio areas and there are also premium suites, with their own

A view of the newly completed Sleaford Manor Care Home.A view of the newly completed Sleaford Manor Care Home.
lounge areas, which often appeal to couples or siblings.

Facilities include an in-house bar, restaurant standard dining rooms, a full beauty salon and hairdressing room, a cinema, private dining rooms and outdoor terraces on each floor. The development is surrounded by landscaped gardens with private seating areas, as well as a bowling green and allotments.

Nicola Anderson, marketing and community engagement manager, from Yorkare, said: “Sleaford Manor is our tenth care home, which is a major milestone for us, and it’s already proving very popular with people in and around Sleaford who are looking for a special place to start the next chapter of their lives.

“We’re already welcoming our first residents to Sleaford Manor and would urge anyone who would like to find out more about the outstanding levels of care offered and the luxury facilities, to get in contact with us.”

The lounge at Sleaford Manor.The lounge at Sleaford Manor.
The care home held an open day earlier this summer for residents and families to look around.

Mark Smee, director at Hobson & Porter, said: “We’re very pleased to complete work on this latest development for Yorkare, which follows a string of successful projects in Louth, Cottingham, Cleethorpes Beverley, Hessle and Hornsea. In addition, we’re currently working on another project for Yorkare at Haxby, which will complete next year.

“Yorkare has established a strong reputation for pushing industry boundaries, when it comes to the design and luxury fit out of its homes. This translates into exceptional homes in prominent locations and Sleaford Manor, which is much more akin to an up-market hotel than a care home, offers a stunning living environment where residents will aspire to live.”

Sleaford Manor sits in a prominent location next to a Co-op supermarket and a newly developed coffee shop. There will be a community centre too.

