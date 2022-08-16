Work starts on new enterprise park for Sleaford

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left - North Kesteven District Council Economic Development Project Officer Laura Bath, Smith Construction Site Manager Mark Collishaw, and North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright on site at the Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park.

The business park being brought forward by North Kesteven District Council brings the prospect of new jobs and new economic potential unlocked for Sleaford and the wider district, according to the authority.Contractor Smith Construction started preparations onsite on Monday last week, which will enable it to begin construction work soon on phase one units, the civils and spine road later this month.

Smith Construction are based in Heckington and won the main build and construction contract to deliver phase one of the enterprise park, which consists of nine business units ranging from 1,292 to 2,034 sq ft in one plot and six grow-on units ranging from 3,003 to 5,102 sq ft in another plot. Smith Construction will also work on the strategic infrastructure and construction works on the site including the civils and spine road construction.

Harlaxton Engineering, based in Grantham, meanwhile are delivering the site-wide utilities connections, which will allow businesses to operate from Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park once built.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “It’s brilliant to see Smith Construction move onsite in preparation for works to begin. With construction of plots one and three expected to complete by August next year, it’s exciting to look ahead and think of businesses making this their new home.

“It follows too the decisive action taken recently by this council to ensure Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park is brought forward in a viable and financially responsible way, as our residents and communities would expect and given the significant interest we’ve received in the site from potential tenants, by using existing council reserves that could otherwise not have been spent now or in the immediate future.

“It will be wonderful to see Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park continue to take shape and help lead such other developments through the energy-saving features it will contain.”

NKDC Chief Executive Ian Fytche said: “We’re proud to be a positive council focused on helping our communities flourish.

“Our Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park represents a proactive move to keep building on North Kesteven’s potential by not only investing in much-needed business space and new job creation but also leading by example in the way we do this, in addition to all that’s outlined across our environment, housing, wellbeing and more in our NK Plan 2022-25 and through our 10 year capital programme.”

Ken Smith, Managing Director of Smith Construction, said: ”Smith Construction are proud to have been awarded the contract for Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park and are excited to start on site, using locally employed labour to deliver this important project for the town. Smiths are delighted to bring this project to fruition, working with the Council, alongside Harlaxton Engineering.”