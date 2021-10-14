Work starts on new self-storage facility near Boston

A scene from the groundbreaking ceremony at MyLockup Boston.

MyLockup plans to construct a two-storey building equipped withan elevator and rolling doors on the land at the side of its current building, located on the Boardsides.

Once complete, it will be able to hold 150 to 200 lockers, depending on the demand for size by customers and may create full-time and part-time positions. The current site has 67 storage units.

MyLockup was started in 2008 by Kevin Doyle, an investor from Yorkshire; it came to Boston in 2018. It provides private storage rooms that are protected by CCTV with monitored alarms and a security system which allows access to customers through a programmed ID fob.

An artist's impression of how the new facility will look.

The build is expected to take about 30 weeks to complete and is being handled by H. H. Adkins, of Boston.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the start of the project, with the Mayor of Boston Coun Frank Pickett turning over the soil.

He said: “It was an honour to commemorate the new building works at MyLockup Boston and it is great to see money being spent in the local community and new jobs being created.”

Kevin Doyle, MyLockup managing director, said: “It is a proud moment for myself and our staff to see the next phase of our expansion begin today. This will enable us to offer an even better facility to our present and future customers in the Boston area.

“Our thanks go to the Mayor and Coun Paul Skinner, who have been proactive in making this come to fruition. As always, we try to use local contractors and are pleased to have awarded this contract to HH Adkins, of Boston. We aim to be the leading self-storage supplier to the town of Boston for many years to come.”