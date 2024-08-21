Workers from Boston’s Asda store have completed a charity walk in aid of breast cancer charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten of the Boston supermarket's employees, and three of their children, set off from the Lister Way store at 4:30pm on Sunday 18th August on a walk of 9 kilometres (5½ miles) to Anton’s Gowt bridge and back.

The group of walkers wants to encourage people to check their chests regularly, so that if they notice something unusual they are empowered to contact their GP. When diagnosed early, breast cancer treatments are more effective and survival rates are higher.

Some of the group also took the opportunity to make a start fundraising for Asda’s two breast cancer charity partners, Breast Cancer Now and Coppafeel! ahead of Tickled Pink’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, when the store aims to raise over £2,600.

Breast Cancer Now is the charity that’s steered by world-class research and powered by life-changing support. They’re available for anyone affected by breast cancer, the whole way through, providing support for today and hope for the future.

Coppafeel! is the UK’s only youth focused breast cancer awareness charity, and it is on a mission to get every 18-24 year old checking their chest.

Stephen Bromby, Asda Boston’s Community Champion who took part in the walk said: “Every ten minutes in the UK, another woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. That’s why Asda Tickled Pink has supported the work of leading breast cancer charities since 1996.

“More than two in five (44%) women in the UK do not check their breasts regularly, according to Breast Cancer Now’s YouGov Survey in September 2023. We’re determined to drive behaviour change throughout the UK by encouraging Asda customers to regularly check their boobs, pecs or chest.

“Getting to know what’s normal for your boobs is important so you can spot any new or unusual changes early. We recommend having a look and feel of your chest, up to your collarbone and under your armpit, on a regular basis. The earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the better the chance of successful treatment. So, it’s important to check your boobs regularly and see your GP if you notice a change.”

More information about Asda Tickled Pink campaign and the signs and symptoms of breast cancer are available at https://asda.com/tickled-pink