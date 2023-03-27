​Refurbishment works aimed at increasing footfall are on the cards for Boston’s Dolphin Lane.

​The project, which is due to start on May 15 and last until late October, will see the current pedestrian footway replaced with yorkstone paving setts.

Repairs and replacements to the current bollards will also be carried out and a new bin, bench and four cycle stands installed.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This project will not only help create a more attractive retail environment in Boston, but will also hopefully lead to higher footfall for the businesses situated on Dolphin Lane thanks to better links with Market Place. As part of the works, we’ll be improving the heritage ambiance in the area by replacing the current bricks and concrete slabs with roughly 3,500 aesthetically-pleasing yorkstone setts.

“We’ll also be taking the opportunity to improve the general ambiance here by fixing the bollards and replacing the old bench, bin and cycle stands with new.

“During the works, we’ll be closing sections of Dolphin Lane in phases. However, it will be business as usual, with pedestrian access maintained at all times. We’ll also be tailoring our working hours around Dolphin Lane’s businesses to help ensure as little disruption as possible.

“When complete, these improvements will no doubt give Dolphin Lane and all its businesses a new lease of life.”

The Dolphin Lane works, which are funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund, Lincolnshire County Council and Boston Town Deal, will create a consistent appearance between Dolphin Lane and the Market Place. This project is part of a larger set of schemes aimed at transforming Boston town centre and regenerating its historic buildings are moving forward.

Neil Kempster, Chair of Boston Town Deal said: “Through the Towns Fund investment, we have the opportunity to bring significant improvements for the town centre, ensuring an even better experience for all who visit.

“The works on Dolphin Lane will play an important role in enhancing and adding to the town centre’s appeal, which will ultimately help to bring people into Boston.”