Works set to begin on Crown House area of Boston’s Rosegarth Square redevelopment

Coun Dale Broughton on site with Lindum Group representatives in Boston. Photo: Boston Borough Council

The transformation of Crown House within the wider Rosegarth Square redevelopment site in Boston is now moving forward, with foundation works set to begin next week, marking a significant step forward in the town’s regeneration project.

Plans were formally submitted to Boston Borough Council’s own Planning Committee back in November of 2024, permission was then granted by the committee in January of this year and demolition works to the old Crown House building began in March.

In July, Lindum Group was appointed as the main contractor for the works. They are now delivering both phases of the Rosegarth regeneration scheme in tandem.

The council says construction of this space will deliver a modern new building featuring flexible retail space on the ground floor and modern apartments across two upper levels.

As part of the scheme, modernised public toilets will be introduced on site, whilst the existing Changing Places facility will be relocated to a more central and easily accessible location within the wider Rosegarth Square development.

Construction of the public realm phase began in July, aimed at bringing a redesigned space which combines greenery with a mix of relocated and newly commissioned artworks, welcoming social areas, and a refreshed entrance and drop-off zone for the Len Medlock Centre.

The standout feature of the new public realm will be an amphitheatre-style seating area, designed to host community events and gatherings.

Councillor Dale Broughton, Leader of the Council, said: “This next phase in the Rosegarth Square development marks a key milestone not only for the construction of the Crown House building but for the progress of the entire redevelopment.

“This is a proud moment for Boston, and a clear sign of our commitment to positive change. This project is about breathing new life into a key part of our town.

“With Lindum Group now delivering both phases of the Rosegarth scheme, we’re seeing tangible progress in creating a more vibrant, accessible, and welcoming space for residents, visitors, and businesses alike.”

For more information about Crown House and the Rosegarth Square redevelopment, visit: https://rosegarthboston.co.uk/