A local yoga teacher from Heckington has won the Health and Wellbeing Award at the Lincolnshire Sport and Physical Activity Awards 2022.

Ann Riddell (right) receives her award from one of the judges.

Ann Riddell has been a firm part of the Heckington community for many years, teaching yoga for the last four of those to over 300 people.

She regularly runs free mini yoga challenges, has done yoga classes for North Kesteven District Council and recently led chair yoga classes for the Get Fit For Life Programme. All this is in addition to the six classes and private lessons she runs each week from her home studio, Ann’s Yoga Lounge, aimed at people of all shapes and abilities.

Ann was one of three people shortlisted for the Health and Wellbeing Award. The awards ceremony was held at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.

The Lincolnshire Sport and Physical Activity Awards recognise and celebrate the people, organisations, clubs and volunteers who have had a positive impact through their commitment to sport and physical activity to get more people across the county, more active, more often.

Ann said: “I was so pleased to be shortlisted, but when they read my name out I was so surprised and delighted. They told me there were 600 entries across all the awards, so to get shortlisted was an achievement. But then I won, which was amazing!

“I love being a yoga teacher and helping more people discover the amazing benefits that yoga can bring.

