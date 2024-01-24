Young people’s charity The Network wins Shooting Star vote
The Network offers free careers advice and support to young people in Lincoln and Sleaford through one-to-one sessions, projects and events.
Shooting Star will work with the charity on a pro bono basis throughout 2024, providing them with a range of PR, marketing and event support.
The agency will also stage its annual Chippy Quiz later this year to raise funds for The Network.
Project Co-ordinator Gabby Wright said: “We are honestly so excited to receive this support from Shooting Star to raise the youth voice in Lincoln and work towards a better, more inclusive future.”
Kate Strawson, a Director at Shooting Star, said: “We launched our Charity of the Year scheme in 2009 and since then we’ve helped 16 charities working in all kinds of areas, from mental health and grieving to cancer, brain injury and domestic abuse.
“We love to help small organisations like The Network as these are the charities which can’t ordinarily afford a team of communications professionals or an external marketing agency.
“Everyone at Shooting Star is looking forward to working with The Network and we hope we can make a really big difference to the charity throughout the year.”
Other charities to have benefited from Shooting Star’s free help over the years include Headway Lincolnshire, The Bearded Fishermen, Help Us Grieve, Help Me, I’m Fine and Sophie’s Journey.
If you would like to nominate a charity for 2025 send an email to [email protected] and ask for an application form.