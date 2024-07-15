Young Sleaford travel agent recognised in national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 18-year-old started at an apprentice with Lincolnshire Co-op and progressed to be an Assistant Manager after just a year and a half

Fallon McGilloway, Assistant Manager at Lincolnshire Co-op’s Sleaford Travel branch, was one of eight shortlisted for Young Leisure Agent of the Year in the prestigious Travel Weekly UK Agent Achievement Awards.

Lincolnshire Co-op Travel was also nominated for Agency of the Year in the East of England.

Aged just 18, Fallon is Lincolnshire Co-op’s youngest Travel Assistant Manager in history.

Fallon McGilloway at Travel Weekly UK Achievement Awards

She joined Lincolnshire Co-op straight out of school at age 16, beginning her career as an apprentice.

Her commitment to her customers and notable people skills made her stand out, and after just over a year, Fallon completed her apprenticeship, gaining a Level 3 Travel Consultant qualification.

Once she had been with the society for a year and a half, 5 months after completing her apprenticeship, she was promoted to Assistant Manager, making her second in command at the busy branch.

Fallon is currently completing further training through Lincolnshire Co-op’s management course, Stretch Transform Excel Perform (STEP), which presents opportunities to connect with senior colleagues and shadow leaders from across the business.

Fallon said: “To be recognised in a national awards ceremony brings me an overwhelming sense of pride, it was great to have my manager and area manager there supporting me, too.

“I've always felt so supported by Lincolnshire Co-op, whether that's attending courses or being trusted at such a young age.

“I always go above and beyond for my customers. For example, if they plan a surprise holiday, I'll make fake boarding passes to gift to loved ones – it’s the little things like that that make the world of difference!”