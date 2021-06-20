Youngsters who missed out on fun during pandemic to ride free at Vintage Fair in Skegness

Children will ride free at the Vintage Fair in Skegness on July 7. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Ambassador Taxis has teamed up with the Vintage Fair to give deserving children some happier memories.

A party of pupils from St Peter an& St Paul C E Primary School Burgh le Marsh have already snapped up the opportunity but there are still 40 places available.

As well as the fun of the fair, lunch boxes will be provided, with food and drink kindly donated by Tesco and the Spa shop.

Donations of £800 have also been received towards the event and any surplus will go to the NSPCC.

Tony Hogg, of Ambassador Taxis, said he was grateful to everyone who has helped make the afternoon happen.

He said he got the idea after visiting the Vintage Fair with his children.

"It's been a tough year for families and as we were having such a good time I thought how nice it would be to get some more children down there," said Tony.

Henry Chipperfield of the Vintage Fair agreed and the afternoon of Wednesday, July 7, has been set aside for the special event, starting at 12.30pm.

"We've had a tremendous amount of support and are just getting the final arrangements sorted, including trying to find some entertainers to welcome the guests.

"There are 40 places available and we are looking forward to hearing from people who know children who really deserve an afternoon at this this wonderful fair."

The park will be closed to the public during the afternoon and every care taken to respect the current Covid-19 restrictions. For more details or to make a booking for a child, call Tony on 07899770108.