1 in 10 East Mids cancer patients face delays

1 in 10 patients in the East Midlands had to wait over 31 days from the decision to treat, or the earliest clinically appropriate date, to receive their first or subsequent cancer treatment.

The Devonshire Clinic analysed the latest NHS data to reveal 10.28% of patients waited over 31 days – that’s higher than anywhere else in England.

In England, the standard is that patients should wait no more than 31 days from the 'decision-to-treat' to the start of cancer treatment.

When the rest of England is brought into consideration, the East of England came second with 8.76%, and Yorkshire and the Humber third with 8.05%.

In the North East, only 4% of patients fell out of the 31-day target, the lowest in England.

Dr Conal Perrett, from The Devonshire Clinic who conducted the research, said, “The figures paint a disturbing picture of missed targets, which heightens the absolute necessity to be aware of any potential cancer symptoms.

“Skin cancer incidence continues to rise and the delays in diagnosis and treatment resulting from increasing NHS waiting times means many patients are presenting with skin cancers at a more advanced stage.”

Dr Perrett urged people to look out for the following:

“Rapidly growing moles – If you notice a mole increasing in size over a few weeks, it's important to get it checked. Rapid growth can be a sign of melanoma or other types of skin cancer.

“Color changes in moles – A mole that changes its color or develops multiple colors—such as shades of brown, black, red, white, or blue—should be examined by a healthcare professional. Uneven coloring can be a warning sign.

“Alterations in shape – Moles that change shape, especially if they become irregular or asymmetrical, may indicate skin cancer. It's important to monitor moles for any changes in their borders or overall symmetry.

“Large moles – Any mole larger than 7mm in diameter should be assessed by an expert. Larger moles have a higher risk of becoming cancerous.

“Bleeding or oozing moles – Moles that bleed, become sore, or start to weep fluid are concerning signs and should be evaluated promptly. These symptoms could indicate that the mole is undergoing malignant changes.

“Itching or painful moles – If a mole begins to hurt or becomes itchy, it could signify a change that warrants professional attention. Persistent itching or tenderness in a mole should not be ignored.”