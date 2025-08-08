100 days of progress for new council team

Councillor Sean Matthews, leader of Lincolnshire County Council

This week marks 100 days since the Lincolnshire County Council elections and new council leader, Cllr Sean Matthews, has named his top achievements for the new administration.

He said: “We’ve done a lot already, but this is just the beginning. We’re spending time listening to residents, acting on the areas that really matter to them, while delivering on the promises we’ve made. 100 days in and I’m already incredibly proud to represent this county and this council.”

1. Stopping plans for a nuclear waste disposal site on the Lincolnshire Coast

“For me, this is our number one achievement, as it was one of the issues that residents raised most with myself and other councillors. Our new executive looked at the issue at our very first meeting and took the decision to withdraw from the community partnership. This meant that any discussions about using Lincolnshire as the site for nuclear waste, were ended.

“I want residents to know that their concerns are being heard, and we will deliver on our promises.”

2.Efficiency savings are already being made

“We have started our term of office by bringing fresh eyes to the council’s finances. This has included a thorough look at land and property the council owns and what is no longer needed. Some buildings have sat unused for a long time and as well as being better used in our communities and costing the council money, could generate millions of pounds to be spent on services.

“Our initial work has identified we could raise a total of £15m in the medium-term and work continues to find more savings as we look forward to setting our first budget of the new Council in February.

“This is something we’re committed to looking at all the time, to ensure taxpayers money is always spent well and that we reduce waste and bureaucracy."

3.New IT contract

“With the council’s existing IT contract coming to an end, I’m pleased that a new provider has been found, and a contract agreed. We’re embracing new technology and welcoming new ideas. The IT partnership with Version 1 will mean that staff can work more effectively and efficiently which ultimately means a better and more efficient service for residents.

“We’re ambitious about what can be achieved when we look at new ways of working to improve things.”

4.SEND hubs

“Parents of children with additional needs often want their children to stay in mainstream school but haven’t always had access to the extra support they need. The council has been looking at this and I’m delighted to have approved new SEND hubs in 5 of our primary schools, in addition to hubs in 6 primary academies and 2 secondary academies that were approved by the Department of Education. These new hubs will offer smaller classes led by skilled staff.

“We’re determined to give families the support they need and these hubs will help even more young people to reach their full potential.”

5.Pot-hole pro

“Keeping up with the repairs needed to Lincolnshire’s roads is a massive job and a really important one. A few years ago, the council briefly trialled the JCB Pothole Pro - an all-in-one vehicle that cuts out potholes, remove waste material and sweeps the area - all automatically rather than manually. The company claims it reduces repair times to just eight minutes! With a number of councils now using this technology, we want to trial it again in a different way, to see if it could mean more potholes filled, faster!

“Our roads in Lincolnshire must be kept in good condition for residents and businesses, and we’re exploring the best ways to do this.”

6.Improving services for care leavers

“Children’s Services in Lincolnshire are rated as outstanding overall, and in July Ofsted carried out a targeted inspection particularly looking at arrangements for care leavers. Inspectors were incredibly positive and commented on the relentless determination to improve services by leaders, and our high aspirations to give every child leaving care an excellent experience.

“We’re not resting on our laurels, and have a strong commitment to give every child the best possible start in life.”