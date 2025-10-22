11% of people stung by scams in the East Midlands, says Citizens Advice Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire

An estimated 11% of people across the East Midlands were caught out by a scam in the past year, according to new research by Citizens Advice.

As part of its annual Scams Awareness campaign, Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire is highlighting the many ways people are being duped by scammers and is offering its top tips on how to prevent being caught out.

Nationally, more than seven million people are estimated to have been deceived by a scam in the past 12 months.

Citizens Advice’s research shows more than a quarter (26%) of those across the UK were duped while online shopping - with these types of scams including fake websites and counterfeit or non-existent goods.

This comes as Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire reveals the top five scams people have unwittingly fallen for in the past year, across the country.

Online shopping scam (26%) - Includes fake websites and counterfeit or non-existent goods Investment scam (18%) -Like ‘get rich quick’ schemes and cryptocurrency scams Other financial scam (18%) - Such as banking, fake loans, card and bank account fraud A friend or family member ‘needs help’ scam (16%) - Tricked into thinking someone you care about needs money urgently Mobile network scam (14%) - Includes being scammed into taking out a new contract or paying for a new handset.

With online shopping scams stealing the top spot, the charity is urging consumers to be cautious when taking advantage of shopping deals ahead of Black Friday and Christmas.

Louise Buckingham, CEO of Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire said:

“Opportunistic scammers are preying on hard times to trick people into handing over their cash, and their tactics are getting harder to spot.

“Anyone can be scammed and the impact can be devastating - leaving people not only out of pocket, but in some cases unable to go about their daily lives.

“As scammers get ever more sophisticated it’s so important to all work together to raise awareness, report scams and share our experiences to help protect ourselves from their tricks.”

There are steps you can take to better protect yourself and your loved ones. Louise Buckingham, CEO of Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire, said something might be a scam if:

Someone you don’t know contacts you unexpectedly, or you’re asked to transfer money quickly

You’re being asked to share personal or security information like passwords, PINs or codes

You suspect you’re not dealing with a real company, for example there’s no postal address

You’ve been asked to pay in an unusual way - paying by debit or credit card gives you extra protection if things go wrong

The golden rule is if something seems to good to be true or doesn’t feel right it might be a scam, so take a moment and get advice

If you’ve been scammed:

Talk to your bank or card company immediately if you’ve handed over any financial and sensitive information or made a payment

Report the scam to Action Fraud on 0300 123 204

You can also contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service for help with what to do next.

Alternatively, if you need further help, contact Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire on 08082787942. You can also email your query to: [email protected] or attend one of our face to face drop in sessions.

For information about our service, drop in opening times and how we can help you, please take a look at our website www.camidlincs.org.uk