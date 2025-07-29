2–4 Market Place launches exclusive hard hat tours for Heritage Open Days 2025

2–4 Market Place - a major heritage regeneration project underway in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds - will open its doors to the public on Saturday 13th September 2025 as part of the Heritage Open Days national festival.

This exclusive opportunity will give residents and heritage enthusiasts a first glimpse inside the transformation of five interconnected grade-listed buildings, which are being sensitively restored into a new hub for community and commerce.

Free hard hat tours will begin at 2pm, on 13th September, running on the hour (the last one beginning at 4pm), offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the project in progress. Visitors will explore a warren of characterful spaces, from what will soon house new business tenants to the floors above that comprise holiday lets and community areas — including a peek inside The Old Granary.

In addition to these public tours, two special business-focused tours will take place on Sunday 14th September at 10.30am and 11.30am, aimed at local businesses and interested parties looking to find out more about the commercial spaces available to rent within the development.

These informal tours will offer a guided walkthrough of the units, giving potential tenants the opportunity to visualise the space and ask questions about the plans.

Thanks to support from local sponsor 1st Select, every attendee on the public tours will receive a £5 voucher to spend at participating Caistor cafés and eateries on the day, encouraging exploration and support for the town’s thriving independent scene.

“Heritage Open Days is the perfect moment to begin welcoming people into 2–4 Market Place,” said Neil Castle, one of the directors at 2–4 Market Place, Caistor. “It’s about more than looking back - it’s about opening up the doors to this stunning collection of buildings to look ahead at the town’s future. These tours offer the first step on that journey.”

Tours are free to attend, but spaces are limited and booking is essential*.

PPE (hard hat and high-vis vest) will be provided, and safety guidelines must be followed at all times, as the site remains under active construction. Visitors must wear suitable clothing (no loose or floaty items) and sturdy footwear (no open-toed shoes).

The site includes uneven floors, low beams, loose boards, scaffold, and stairs — please be aware of these risks. Accessibility is limited in some areas; visitors with mobility requirements are encouraged to contact the team in advance to discuss whether this event is suitable.

To book your place on one of the tours, visit:

*If demand fully books the tours, more dates can and will be added.

1 . Contributed Artist's illustrations of 2-4's frontage, internal Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed One of the old discoveries at 2-4 - an old oven detailing a Grimsby maker Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Artist's illustrations of 2-4's frontage, external Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Central hub at 2-4 where internal offices and a life will be installed Photo: Submitted