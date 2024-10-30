20-year-old scoliosis patient tops out on second Charity fundraiser for local hospital

20-year-old Maddison Dunlop decided to take on the challenge of climbing up the London O2 Arena following her fifth surgery at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Children travel from all over the UK to be treated at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, and Maddison has been travelling from Lincolnshire to receive specialist treatment at Sheffield Children’s since she was 14 years old.

In January 2024, Maddison had a fifth surgery to treat her scoliosis: a spinal fusion surgery performed by consultant spinal surgeon, Mr. Lee Breakwell at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. The surgery joins two or more vertebrae together by placing a section of bone in the space between them, along with metal implants, with the aim to straighten and fix the spine to prevent deterioration of the curve, and future pain.

October is Spinal Health Awareness Month. Scoliosis is a spinal condition where the spine curves laterally. It can occur in up to three girls in every one hundred, although most won’t need surgery for the condition.

After months of recovery after her spinal fusion surgery, Maddison successfully climbed the O2 Arena in London

“Recovery was a tough journey.” Maddison said. “I decided I needed something to keep me motivated as I was getting better. I set myself the challenge to climb the London O2 Arena as a fundraiser for The Children’s Hospital Charity, as it was a good target for my recovery whilst also giving back for my incredible treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”

Maddison said: “I climbed 52m up the roof of the O2, where I had to walk at a challenging 30° angle, in the rain. I had achieved my goal and reached the top of the O2 - the views were incredible! It was an amazing experience, and I felt so proud and grateful.

“I have so much to be grateful to Sheffield Children's Hospital for. I went from not being able to dance to regaining my strength and mobility. I continue to challenge myself and, with the support of a charity named ‘Adaptive Grand Slam’, have recently climbed the 845 metre Fairfield Mountain in the Lake District. The charity supports people with life-long conditions to take on extraordinary exhibitions.

“I’m also still dedicated to my passion and I’m studying to be a dance teacher. My spinal health condition changed my life, but I am so proud of everything I continue to do.”

Sheffield Children’s is one of just three standalone specialist children’s hospitals in the UK, providing the best possible care for children living in Yorkshire, the UK and beyond. The incredible care provided helps to make a difference to so many children and young people from across the UK.

Taking part in a Charity event is not just about fundraising, it's about making a real difference for young people like Maddison. Charity fundraisers have a huge impact in helping provide life-saving equipment, new facilities, environment transformations and vital research at Sheffield Children's.

If you’d like take part in an event, please head to: www.tchc.org.uk/events

If you’d like to donate to Maddison's fundraiser, visit: www.tchc.org.uk/maddisons-fundraising