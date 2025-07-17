200 degrees launches new summer menu and is giving away free iced drinks to celebrate

200 Degrees' New Summer Menu

Here’s how to bag one of 200 free drinks on Tuesday 22nd July in Lincoln Speciality coffee roaster and café brand 200 Degrees is helping Lincoln to cool down this summer with the launch of its fresh new menu, accompanied by a one-day iced drinks giveaway that promises to be hotter than any heatwave. From Tuesday 8th July, Lincoln residents will be able to enjoy a fresh lineup of iced drinks, light bites, sandwiches, and sweet treats - all designed to bring serious flavour to the season.

To celebrate, 200 Degrees is giving away 200 free iced drinks on Tuesday 22nd July, kicking off when the store opens. The first 200 customers through the doors can claim one of five brand-new drinks completely free - no strings attached, no codewords required, just good vibes and even better drinks.

From the Insta-worthy Iced Pink Guava Matcha with Cold Foam to the refreshing Apple and Elderflower Iced Tea, the drinks have been crafted to beat the heat in style. With 200 available, customers will want to arrive early to snap up one of these cool new creations.

Senior head barista and drinks development lead Alex Slater says the Iced Pink Guava Matcha is the one to watch this summer: “We wanted to shake up the matcha game with something new. Strawberry and blueberry have had their moment, but the pink guava version stole the show from the first sip. It’s got just the right balance of sweetness and subtle umami, topped with cold foam for that extra sensory hit. Plus, it looks damn good too – perfect for an Insta close-up.”

For coffee lovers, there’s also a Cold Brew topped with Vanilla Cold Foam and an Iced Guest Flat White featuring 200 Degrees’ latest guest bean, a Peruvian single origin from producer Jose Guevara. And for non-coffee drinkers; refreshing options like the Golden Guava Refresher are on the menu alongside the new iced matcha and iced tea.

The refreshed menu doesn’t stop at drinks. New food additions include a Summer Falafel Salad packed with fresh greens, crunchy veg and sweet potato falafel, alongside a selection of new breakfast and lunchtime offerings including the Whipped Feta & Roasted Pepper sandwich, a Salami, Mozzarella and Pesto sandwich and a Bacon & Brie Croissant. For those who prefer a sweet treat, a range of new bakes will also be available - with a Lemon & Pistachio Blondie, Passionfruit Ripple cake, and a Vegan Raspberry Bakewell on the menu to satisfy cravings.

The summer drinks menu will be available all season long, giving customers plenty of time to enjoy the new flavours no matter what the weather brings. Whether it's to stop by for a morning pick-me-up, grabbing lunch on the go, or indulging in an afternoon treat, 200 Degrees is ready to serve up fresh summer vibes with every sip and bite.

200 Degrees is located at 34 Sincil Street, LN5 7E, Lincoln . The new menu is now available from all venues. For all updates and information on the upcoming giveaway and new menu, follow @200Degs on social media or visit the website.