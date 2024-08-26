30th anniversary celebrations continue for LNAA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This month LNAA is continuing to celebrate our 30th anniversary, with stories across 30 years, as well as sharing the fantastic work our crew does thanks to public vital support.

LNAA pilots, paramedics and doctors have never been busier. Find out how many times they have carried out their lifesaving work in our region so far this year on the LNAA website and eNewsleters.

“Our team of doctors and paramedics carry life-saving equipment on board the helicopter and critical care cars which means they take an emergency department directly to the scene of some of the most serious incidents in Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire. Our crews work closely with the ambulance service, first responders, Police, Fire & Rescue and other emergency services such as HM Coastguard.”

Whether beachside, roadside or in the countryside, day or night, we are by your side when you need us most.

Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Service and LNAA.

LNAA and lebbs- Two great and vital charities working together for the good of patients in time of great need

Dr Tom Eckersley, lead on the ‘Blood on Board’ initiative at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance said: “We are proud to be partners with LEBBS on the Blood on Board initiative, which was created in 2017, to enable LNAA to carry blood to the scene of critical incidents.

"Each day, volunteers of the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Service ensure we have fresh blood on board by collecting red blood cells and fresh frozen plasma (FFP) from Lincoln County Hospital and making a delivery to LNAA head-quarters.

"Blood products are given to patients who have suffered life-threatening bleeding most commonly as a result of trauma from a road traffic collision.

LNAA Team.

"Carrying blood products has undoubtedly allowed LNAA to save more lives by enabling patients who would have previously died from blood loss getting to hospital. Giving blood also improves the condition of those arriving in hospital so they can undergo life-saving surgery.”