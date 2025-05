Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

12 colleagues from Asda North Hykeham Lincoln, celebrated at Eastwood Hall in Nottingham, a brilliant 375 years of service between them.

We are so proud of all the hard work and years of service, our colleagues at Asda North Hykeham, are very special and they truly deserved to be celebrated at the Asda Long Service Awards.