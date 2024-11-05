Paige with Rocket Dog and Jacqui the director from Dogs4Wildlife earlier this year at Crufts

Paige is on a mission to stop wildlife crime in Africa!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

8 year old Paige is raising money for Dogs4Wildlife to get Rocket an specialist trained anti-poaching dog to Africa to help fight against wildlife crimes.

Paige is extremely passionate about saving the Rhinos, this is her 2nd fundraiser. Last year Paige raised over £1000 for Dogs4Wildlife by walking 2 miles a day for 2 weeks in winter. This year Paige is doing a raffle fundraiser and has some incredible prizes up for grabs Including Yorkshire Wildlife park ticket, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park tickets. Local businesses like Lincs bounce and party delights have also been extremely generous with offering prizes too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paige will be selling tickets after school this Friday 8th November in Bardney Primary School's playground to help raise much needed funds and spread the all important awareness.

Paige also has some extremely exciting news, last month Paige received a handwritten letter by Sir David Attenborough thanking her for all the hard work she is doing for the Natural World.