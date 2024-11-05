8 year old Paige is fundraising to save the Rhinos
8 year old Paige is raising money for Dogs4Wildlife to get Rocket an specialist trained anti-poaching dog to Africa to help fight against wildlife crimes.
Paige is extremely passionate about saving the Rhinos, this is her 2nd fundraiser. Last year Paige raised over £1000 for Dogs4Wildlife by walking 2 miles a day for 2 weeks in winter. This year Paige is doing a raffle fundraiser and has some incredible prizes up for grabs Including Yorkshire Wildlife park ticket, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park tickets. Local businesses like Lincs bounce and party delights have also been extremely generous with offering prizes too.
Paige will be selling tickets after school this Friday 8th November in Bardney Primary School's playground to help raise much needed funds and spread the all important awareness.
Paige also has some extremely exciting news, last month Paige received a handwritten letter by Sir David Attenborough thanking her for all the hard work she is doing for the Natural World.