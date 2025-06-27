80-year-old cyclist takes on 400-mile challenge for life-saving Lincolnshire charity

This summer, 80-year-old John Whitbread is taking on an extraordinary challenge in support of LIVES — the Lincolnshire-based charity that trains and equips volunteer Emergency Responders to deliver life-saving care in their communities.

Between 27 June and 2 July 2025, John will cycle more than 400 miles in just six days, travelling to and from six locations across the county and covering an average of 66 miles a day. His goal is to raise £500 to support the work of LIVES and shine a spotlight on the vital role its volunteers play.

LIVES responders are often the first on scene at serious medical emergencies — getting there ahead of an ambulance in over 70% of cases. Whether it’s a cardiac arrest, a collapse at home, or a life-threatening incident on the roadside, their swift response can mean the difference between life and death.

“These volunteers are trained, equipped, and always ready to respond,” says John.

John stopped by to meet some of the team behind the charity he’s cycling 400 miles to support.

A passionate cyclist and long-time supporter of LIVES, John says this challenge is about proving that age is no barrier to making a difference.

“People say I’m old, but I say it’s the stage of life, not the age.”

In 2024 alone, LIVES Community First Responders volunteered an incredible 50,741 hours of their own time to attend emergencies across Lincolnshire. Trained and equipped by LIVES, these volunteers deliver rapid, life-saving care in their own communities — often arriving within minutes to provide critical support when every second counts.

“John’s incredible challenge is a powerful reminder of the community spirit that fuels LIVES. His dedication to raising funds and awareness makes a real difference in helping us train and equip volunteers who save lives every day. We’re truly grateful for supporters like John standing with us.” Samantha Ellingford, Fundraising, LIVES

Support John’s journey and help save lives: justgiving.com/page/john-whitbread-3