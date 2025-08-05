92-year-old artist inspires at Boston care home

Resident Eric Limb painting at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home

At HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home in Boston, Lincolnshire, one talented resident is proving that age is no barrier to creativity.

Eric Limb, a 92-year-old resident living with Parkinson’s and arthritis, has been captivating fellow residents and colleagues alike with his vibrant and imaginative artwork. A regular at the home’s arts and crafts sessions, Eric is known for his steady hand, eye for detail, and joyful expression through painting.

Typically, these creative sessions involve painting themed designs or greeting cards. However recently, Eric was given free rein to create something of his own, inspired by the prompt ‘Flowers’. Choosing a circular canvas, he carefully selected his colours and brushes and, with focus and patience, brought a stunning, colourful floral scene to life.

Jean Matthews, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home said:

“Eric just lets it come to him. He doesn’t have a plan; he gets into the moment and loses himself in it. It’s truly inspiring to see.”

The arts and crafts sessions are more than just an activity at Elmwood House; they’re a cherished part of life at the care home. With music playing and a warm drink always nearby, residents come together to express themselves, build friendships, and enjoy the therapeutic benefits of painting, which helps with hand-eye coordination and gentle movement.

Jean Matthews, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home added: “While many residents say they’re ‘no good’ at painting, everyone has fun. It’s a fantastic way for residents and colleagues to bond, support each other, and explore their creative sides.”

Eric’s story is a testament to the power of creativity at any age and a reminder of the warm, vibrant community life at Elmwood House.

