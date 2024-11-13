99 year old Lincoln veteran realises dream at Cenotaph in London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donald Macangus, 100, from Lincoln, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Royal Naval Association for helping him to march as he had never attended the Cenotaph in London at Remembrance before.

Donald served in the Mediterranean and Adriatic carrying our highly dangerous attacks on larger vessels. He was 19 years old when his Motor Torpedo Boat (MTB) was sunk. The MTB had 30 crew and sank in March 1945 when it hit a mine in enemy waters in the Adriatic. The boat was split in two and half the crew were killed. Most of them were the same age as Bill, who had to swim through fires on the water surface to get away.

Donald said: “I am so happy to be here today. I have my son, who was Royal Marines, my daughter-in-law, who was WRENS, and my granddaughter with me. It has been a great day.”

The Royal Naval Association brings together everyone with a Naval story. Its aim is to foster comradeship and commemoration, particularly at this time of year when Remembrance focusses attention on those who have served their country and was delighted to help these WWII veterans realise their dream of marching in London on Remembrance Sunday.

Marching past the Churchill War Rooms on the way back to Horseguard’s Parade Ground on Remembrance Sunday. Donald is on the far left.

RNA CEO, Bill Oliphant said: “We are so very proud to enable these WWII veterans to march with us this year. If any former member of Our Naval Forces wishes to attend the Cenotaph with us next year, please do get in touch and we will be delighted to assist.

“We would particularly like to thank Poppy Cabs, who assisted with transport, and the RBL, who organise the March and have been particularly accommodating to our older veterans.”

Donald has been granted lifetime membership of the Royal Naval Association and intends to return to the Cenotaph next year, with the help of the RNA , who has a veteran co-ordinator to enable WWII veterans to attend this event with ease.

