A celebration of generosity and support for the LEBBS charity

By RICHARD BARKER
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 16:48 BST
The presentationThe presentation
Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS) is a registered charity managed and run totally by dedicated and passionate volunteers who give their time freely to support the NHS and its patients ensuring urgent items are collected and delivered anywhere in Lincolnshire and Humberside promptly and without cost to the NHS.

Each donation and sponsorship is a very special event which allows LEBBS to continue its mission. The charity is totally reliant on the generosity of the public and corporate sponsorship across the county.

On the 10th April, Neville Wright LEBBS Chairman and other committee members attended a very special event at International Bomber Command Centre, Lincoln.

A welcome and significant donation by the local branch of The Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons.

Could be another volunteerCould be another volunteer
The donation of a BMW RT motorcycle and Skoda Octavia estate car will allow LEBBS to replace some of its tired and hard worked vehicles so as to ensure promptness and reliable service can be maintained at all times.. We are all so grateful for the kindness.

