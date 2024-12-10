A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic: Residents travel to Victorian London

Staff, residents and visitors at the Chater Lodge Care home in Ketton, Stamford, were treated to the most wonderfully atmospheric afternoon at the theatre courtesy of the talented players from The Old Vic including household name Andrew Lincoln.

Residents had a fantastic time enjoying a virtual screening of Dicken’s classic tale, A Christmas Carol, staged in the round in the fabulous setting of one of London’s most beautiful theatres.

The Old Vic uniquely and creatively captured Matthew Warchus’ big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne, for the award-winning OLD VIC: IN CAMERA series which brought 43,000 households together during lockdown. The Old Vic has been granted special permission to re-share a recording of one of the performances for free with residential care homes nationwide. Across the UK, residents, including at Chater Lodge enjoyed the production in all its glory from the comfort of their armchairs.

Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Coordinator for Barchester Healthcare, commented: “It was wonderful to see how much our residents enjoyed the performance, they were all transported to Dickensian London at Christmastime.

residents and guests enjoying a Christmas Carol from the Old Vic.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”

General Manager, Zoe Postgate, said: “Our residents absolutely loved watching this adaptation of A Christmas Carol, such a wonderfully Christmassy story with such clever staging! They thought the production was magical, it really was a fantastic treat for us all.”