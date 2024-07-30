A cracking result - Lincolnshire egg firm scoops three prestigious award wins in same week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincolnshire egg firm Fairburn’s is celebrating a triple yolker after winning three prestigious industry awards in the same week.

The family owned and run company based in Burgh Le Marsh near Skegness, and one of the UK’s largest independent eggs producers and packers, scooped double gold at the recent National Egg & Poultry Awards and also took home a top prize at the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards.

At a glittering National Egg & Poultry Awards ceremony held in London on 9 July, Fairburn’s 22-year-old Poppy Jones received the Young Farmer of the Year award, one of three awards specifically rewarding young people making a difference.

As Fairburn’s national assistant production manager, Poppy joined the company on a supply chain degree apprenticeship, which has given her the opportunity to work across every area of the business and she was also part of the team that helped launch Fairburn’s industry-first ‘bed and breakfast’ partnership.

Poppy Jones with awards host Simon Evans and Jennifer Lock of Boehringer Ingelheim

Later that evening, the Fairburn’s team also took home the Pullet Rearer of the Year award, in recognition of the firm’s 50 years of rearing experience and investment in its rearing sites that continue to offer world-class facilities to deliver the nation’s eggs.

On collecting her award, Poppy said: “I was raised on a poultry farm and my Mum is a Fairburn’s producer, so agriculture and egg production run deep in our family. I’ve struggled with dyslexia from a young age but have never let it hold me back and I’m really proud to win this award, to show how much young people can achieve in the industry if you really want it.”

On 12 July, the company also won Family Business of the Year at the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards, to complete the Fairburn’s hattrick.

Of the triple industry recognition, Fairburn’s CEO Daniel Fairburn said: “We’ve been on an incredible journey in recent years and we’ll continue to push boundaries and innovate, while still retaining our focus on the family values at the heart of our business.