A joyous birthday celebration!

Last month the ladies of the Humberside International Women's Club celebrated their 30th Anniversary, enjoying a whole week of festivities and activities and welcoming former and current members.

The week started with a guided tour through Lincoln, followed the next day with a fabulous garden party in glorious sunshine. On the Wednesday members and guests tested their local knowledge joining a treasure hunt in Wragby. At the General Meeting on Thursday the members welcomed the renowned historian Adrian Gray who gave a lecture on the subject of "The Mayflower Pilgrims" providing everyone with another opportunity to meet up and celebrate. The week ended with an International Banquet at Hemswell Court, which was a delightful event thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who attended.

All of these events provided current and former members to celebrate International friendship, showing support for each other and creating new and precious memories.

Should you be interested in joining the club or require more information, please visit www.hiwc.org.uk.

The next General meeting will be on Thursday, Nov 20th, at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am for a 10.30am start. The guest speaker will be James Elliott, "The Canoe River Cleaner".

1 . Contributed Enjoying memories together and recapturing special moments Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Having a good time! Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Fabulous food at the garden party Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed celebrating friendship Photo: Submitted