A picture-perfect mum-ery: Local photo retailer shares meaningful gift ideas this Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day approaching, the time to find a gift for Bourne’s mums has arrived. Although flowers and chocolates are safe options, neither has the enduring impact of a personalised gift that mums can cherish for years to come.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help Bourne shoppers find their mum, or mother figure, a meaningful present, a local independent photo retailer has shared its top three gift ideas that any parent would love to receive.

Gordon Cochran, Owner of Gordons Photographic, a PHOTO by Fujifilm partner, on 16a North Street in Bourne, said: “Mother’s Day is the perfect time to treat your mum – or mother figure – to something that she can treasure forever. Our in-house photo printing service means we can offer a wide range of personalised gifts, from small prints to giant posters, as nothing beats the charm of receiving a printed photo – especially when it features a loving memory.

“Here are our top three gifts for this Mother’s Day.”

Get your mum a personalised gift

Create a photo book

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many families have fond recollections of flicking through photo books during their childhood with a loved one and revisiting the happy memories they hold within. This Mother’s Day, gift the power of nostalgia by creating a modern photo book of your favourite moments with mum.

“We have a wide variety of sizes and personalisation options available to fit all your treasured images and our software can help generate your perfect photo book.

Frame your favourite photo

“We take so many photos on our phones and cameras but often forget to print our favourites and reminisce on good times. We’re sure any mum will appreciate the time and effort in choosing a photo and deciding on a frame that will complement her home.”

Go big with an enlarged image

“If there’s one photo in particular that you know your mum will love, consider using our poster printing service. Available in both landscape and portrait designs and printed using Fujifilm Satin Inkjet Paper to ensure stunning vibrant colours, this is the perfect way to make a big and bold statement of appreciation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordons Photographic offers a range of photo printing services in-store and online, using the latest technology by Fujifilm. PHOTO by Fujifilm retailers offer a wide range of services – such as personalised gifts to restoring old and damaged photos, and professional printing. Fujifilm has been supporting local business owners since 1996 and boasts independent retail partners throughout the UK and Ireland, from Nottingham to Newhaven.

For more information about Gordons Photographic, contact [email protected]