A star is Bourne: Lincolnshire’s largest Detachment officially opens new training facility

Bourne, the largest Army Cadet Detachment in Lincolnshire, has officially opened its new training facility.

The purpose-built Detachment, which will serve as the home for nearly 50 Cadets, is almost twice the size of the former modular building that had been located on Austerby Road since the early 1970s.

East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association (East Midlands RFCA) spent over £600,000 on behalf of the Ministry of Defence to enhance the site, expanding the parade hall and creating new teaching spaces for Cadets.

On Wednesday, May 21st, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Mr Toby Dennis, officially opened the facility during a ceremony attended by Army Cadets from the Detachment, parents, and the Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force Band, who performed throughout the evening.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Mr Toby Dennis, chatting with Cadets following the opening of their new training facility.

Stuart Williams OBE, Chief Executive of East Midlands RFCA, said: “Remarkably, there are 49 Cadets in the Detachment, making it the largest in Lincolnshire. Previously, they had a Cadet hut that was in disrepair and likely to be closed, so we needed to take action.

“With support from Defence, we provided the funding to establish this new facility, which now enables the 49 Cadets to undergo training in a purpose-built environment and set themselves up for lifelong success.”

Cadet Sergeant Zara Hakim added: “It feels amazing to know such a substantial amount of money has been invested in us, providing new facilities and equipment to help us grow in our Cadet careers.

“The new building is so much better. The drill hall is significantly bigger, which will benefit us during winter, as well as the classrooms, which are much more spacious.

Bourne Army Cadets parading outside of their new training facility.

“I believe the new facilities will greatly enhance our Cadet experience. They provide the necessary equipment and environment for us and future Cadets entering Bourne, preparing us to eventually teach the next generation and ensuring that knowledge is passed down.”

Sergeant Instructor Tim Goodchild, Detachment Commander of the Bourne Army Cadets, added: “The Cadets are all so happy, excited, proud, and eager to utilise this incredible space, which we will absolutely make the most of.”

He continued: “This building is far superior to the previous one and offers step-free access, allowing us to provide opportunities for disabled Cadets, something the former Detachment could not.”

Bourne's new building, provided by Portakabin, follows the recent opening of Skegness’ new Joint Cadet Centre, the second in a series of new Cadet Centres opening throughout Lincolnshire in 2025. A significant project is also underway to construct a larger training facility at Beckingham.