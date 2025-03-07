Abbie has raising funds beat with 12-hour drum-athon

Abbie Day, 14, is preparing for a 12-hour drum-athon fundraiser.

A 14-year-old Sleaford girl has been inspired to follow in the footsteps of flamboyant BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans by doing a 12-hour drum-athon to raise funds for an expedition to help schoolchildren in Africa.

Abbie Day is a Year 10 student at Kesteven and Sleaford High School and has been playing the drums since the age of 11.

On Sunday March 9, Abbie will attempt a 12-hour drum-athon, from 9am to 9pm, to help raise funds towards a school trip to Namibia next year.

During the joint expedition with Carre’s Grammar School, Abbie will volunteer at a school to help improve learning and recreational facilities and make a real difference to the children and community of Grootberg.

Students are expected to raise a significant portion of the cost of their trip themselves, rather than rely on parents. Drumming is her passion and, determined to raise £3,500, Abbie came up with the idea with her mum, having remembered Owain Wyn Evans’ 24-hour drumathon for Children In Need.

She talked it over with her drum teacher, Karina Lawrence at Shug Studios in Sleaford, where the event will be hosted, and they are planning to livestream the event on their Facebook page. She will get regular five-minute comfort breaks.

A GCSE music student, Abbie has played in various school Christmas concerts and with the RAF band when they came to school. She has also joined a band.

Abbie said: “It is going to be a challenge for sure. I haven’t really played for long periods so I am trying to get used to that and develop some blisters and some hard skin on my hands. I have snapped two sticks already."

Abbie said she prefers to play along to indie rock music and will be trying some new stuff during her drum-athon. They hope to get other musicians in to jam along with Abbie to spur her on.

Doing bake sales and other events she has already raised almost £1,000. You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/abbie-day?utm_id =2&utm_term=DexPN829V