Able Group welcomes the UK’s first HGV electric vehicle charging hub to port

The UK’s first public Electric heavy goods vehicle (EHGV) charging stations will open on Able Humber Port (AHP) this year.

The new EHGV charging hub will drive the decarbonisation of future transport and logistics across AHP, and the South Humber ports as new Electric powered HGV’s replace existing diesel fleets.

North Lincolnshire Council granted planning consent for the project in June and the developer Milence – a Daimler Truck, Volvo Group and Traton Group (formally Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG – including Man & Scania) joint venture company opens the first phase in November 2024.

The initial phase will deliver four high-performance Combined Charging Systems (CCS) chargers powering eight bays, and one Megawatt Charging System (MCS) chargers powering two bays and will host lounge and welfare facilities also providing food and beverages. The final site will include further CCS and MCS chargers and enhanced facilities.

An architect’s impression of how the EHGV hub will look once open.

AHP can provide tax site Freeport benefits on 439 acres, this includes 5-year business rates relief, stamp duty land tax relief, secondary class 1 national insurance relief and enhanced capital allowances, in the form of enhanced structures and buildings allowances (SBAs) and enhanced plant and machinery allowances (PMAs).

AHP provides 769 acres of development land and will be constructing over 1 kilometre of new heavy-duty, deepwater quays to be developed on 108 acres of developed riverbed. This will provide deep sea port access to AHP and our neighbouring Able Energy Park (AEP) which provides 722 acres of developable land available for a range of green energy sector businesses.

AHP and AEP are located adjacent to the two South Humber refineries, Exolum national aviation fuel distribution centre and two Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) projects.

Peter Stephenson, Able Group founder and Executive Chairman said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Milence to Able Humber Port to deliver the UK’s first electric charging hub. The hub is an exciting step forward in supporting the decarbonising of the Humber Ports and The HGV transport industry also assisting Able Humber Port and the region transition to net zero.”

Anja van Niersen, CEO at Milence, said: "Expanding into the UK with our first charging hub in Immingham represents a significant milestone for Milence. This strategic location not only enhances our ability to support the growing demand for sustainable transport solutions but also aligns with our commitment to driving the future of green logistics across Europe."

Commercial law specialist Square One Law advised Able Group and Milence on the planning application, having worked on numerous projects with Able Group over recent years.

Michael Shuker, Commercial Property Partner at Square One Law, added: “We are proud to have supported the development of what will become a critical piece of UK infrastructure.

“A first-of-its-kind for the UK, the charging hub will play a central role in the electrification of the nation’s transport network and supporting the government’s ambition of reaching Net Zero by 2050.

“We would like to wish them all the best of luck in this new venture and look forward to continue working with the team as they continue to invest in AHP and the wider Able Group business over the coming months and years.”