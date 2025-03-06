Access Creative College launches refurbished music studio for new generation of Lincoln musicians

Access Creative College Lincoln are celebrating the opening of a refreshed music studio at their campus on Clasketgate.

The studio includes ‘hybrid’ technology, meaning students can work with both analogue and digital sound in one space. Alongside this, 24 track recording studio has a Toft ATB-24 analogue mixing desk linked to 2 live spaces, and a MOTU 24 channel interface facilitating 24 simultaneous inputs and outputs to Logic Pro, accommodating a variety of recording applications from multitrack live recordings of full bands to solo instrument, vocal recordings, sound design and reamping.“Ensuring our students have the best experience is of paramount importance to us, and our new music studio is the first phase of a larger investment in the present and future of creative education in Lincoln. We’ve put cutting-edge, professional technology in the space to ensure that students can maximise their time here and get ready for their careers, supported by the best equipment available. We can’t wait to see what our students create” - Dan Swinburne, Head of Campus for Access Creative College Lincoln.