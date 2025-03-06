Access Creative College launches refurbished music studio for new generation of Lincoln musicians
The new studio has been rebuilt to a modern specification, allowing students studying Music Performance, Production and Technology to record music in a professional space and get the most out of their sound.
The studio includes ‘hybrid’ technology, meaning students can work with both analogue and digital sound in one space. Alongside this, 24 track recording studio has a Toft ATB-24 analogue mixing desk linked to 2 live spaces, and a MOTU 24 channel interface facilitating 24 simultaneous inputs and outputs to Logic Pro, accommodating a variety of recording applications from multitrack live recordings of full bands to solo instrument, vocal recordings, sound design and reamping.“Ensuring our students have the best experience is of paramount importance to us, and our new music studio is the first phase of a larger investment in the present and future of creative education in Lincoln. We’ve put cutting-edge, professional technology in the space to ensure that students can maximise their time here and get ready for their careers, supported by the best equipment available. We can’t wait to see what our students create” - Dan Swinburne, Head of Campus for Access Creative College Lincoln.
The music studio is now available for use by current cohorts and will be used by all music courses going forwards. Readers that are interested in seeing the space and finding out more about ACC Lincoln’s music offer are invited to register for their upcoming open day on Saturday 22nd March by visiting the Access Creative website - accesscreative.ac.uk