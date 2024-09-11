Additional awards of over £100,000 from UK Shared Prosperity Fund granted to East Lindsey projects

Additional awards from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund (UKSPF/REPF)) have been made to a number of projects across East Lindsey.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding available for these late, additional awards has been raised through efficiency savings generated by the current UKSPF programme via the management of current grants.

This is in addition to more than 150 other projects across the sub-region which have already received grants directly or indirectly from the UKSPF programme, distributed by South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership (SELCP), since the fund’s creation in 2023.

This funding has been distributed among:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further funding has been awarded from the UKSPF to projects in East Lindsey

Goldwing Owners Club (Lincolnshire Branch) – Skegness Light Parade – Supporting the expansion and continuation of the popular event which raises money for multiple local charities and provides an out-of-season event in Skegness. The event, which is free, will take place on Saturday, September 28 this year and is open to people of all ages.

Sir Joseph Banks CIO – Saving the Sir Joseph Banks Centre – The funding will be a contribution towards purchasing the building which the society currently uses as its museum. This will be part of a wider package of funding that will save the Grade II listed building and secure its future as an ongoing museum and rural training hub in the centre of Horncastle.

The Friends of St Peter & St Paul - The Old Bolingbroke Gas House – An extension of funding to the project which will safeguard the building’s long-term future by restoring and converting it to a permanent exhibition space.

Greenborough Management Ltd – Taming the Dragons – Developing an Angel Investor Network for East Lindsey Businesses – Looking to build on a successful model already in existence across the East Midlands. A total of 18 businesses will be supported through a programme which aims to improve their chances of long-term investment for growth by matching them with private financiers (or ‘Angels’) – with a proportion of these businesses going through to a ‘Dragon’s Den’ type event, in front of a live audience, to pitch to the ‘angel investors’ and receive real investment. At least four businesses will receive investment at the end of the process.

In a joint statement, East Lindsey Councillors Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for The Coastal Economy, and Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “We are thrilled to be able to distribute this funding to a number of projects which will benefit the people across our area while providing a boost to its economy, heritage and tourism offerings.

“We are continuing to see some fantastic results from more than 150 projects across South and East Lincolnshire which have already been putting their UKSPF awards to good use – and look forward to seeing even more great things over the coming weeks and months.”

To find out more about the SELCP UKSPF programme, visit: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/UKSPF