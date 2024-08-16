Additional funding made available for parishes, village halls and community projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Extra funding has been released to meet incredible demand from parishes, village halls and community projects in search of grants from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

The Lincolnshire Community Foundation GRASSroots scheme, which is funded by the UKSPF, has been allocated an additional £40,000 in Boston and £125,000 in East Lindsey made possible through efficiency savings made in the wider UKSPF programme and a further allocation through the East Lindsey Community Reserve.

This extra funding will boost the pot substantially in East Lindsey and means that £1million will have been distributed to small community organisations in the district in the space of a year.

Similarly, in Boston almost £300,000 has been awarded bringing, alongside other contributions, a total investment of £500,000 in community assets overall with match funding.

Parishes, village halls and projects across East Lindsey and Boston will receive more funding

This funding is in addition to an earlier allocation of £100,000 from the East Lindsey Community Reserve funds in May [Community groups and rural projects across East Lindsey can now access further funding of £870,000 created by council's Corporate Priority Reserve - East Lindsey District Council (e-lindsey.gov.uk)].

The GRASSroots scheme has proven very popular across the sub-region with 111 projects already receiving over £1.7million of funding from LCF and UKSPF/RPF since it first began in July 2023. Most recently, groups across the sub-region were awarded more than £600,000 through the scheme last month.

Councillor Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “I’m thrilled that more projects will be able to apply for funding from the GRASSroots scheme as I know how high demand has been from the very beginning.

“Through this funding, we will continue to support all of our communities, with a particular focus on those that have been historically under-represented in the provision of local growth funding. We're committed to making sure that all parts of our borough benefit and that prosperity is truly shared.”

In East Lindsey, Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the coastal economy, and Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, said: “It is fantastic news for the district that the LCF GRASSroots scheme can be kept open for longer via the partnership’s additional funding.

“We’ve already seen great examples of what these grants can do to benefit the local community – and now we will be able to see even more projects flourishing. This funding represents a once in a generation investment in local growth for our most rural communities.

“We would urge anyone who is interested in applying for a grant to get in touch with LCF as soon as possible as if the past few months is anything to go by, the scheme will be very popular.”

Sue Fortune, CEO of Lincolnshire Community Foundation, added: “Staff and Trustees at Lincolnshire Community Foundation are delighted with the news that the South & East Lincolnshire Council’s Partnership has made further funding available.

“We are confident that, together, we will continue to invest in local communities ensuring residents have access to facilities and activities both now and into the future.”

The deadline for applications is 1 September, 2024. Contact Lincolnshire Community Foundation by visiting www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk or emailing Helen Cater via [email protected].