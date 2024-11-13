Additional funding secured to enhance Boston Leisure Project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At a Full Council meeting held on Monday 11 November, it was unanimously agreed to accept the Cabinet’s recommendation to expand the Boston Leisure Project.

The council will now incorporate a Community Volunteering and Wellbeing Hub as part of the Town Partnership Funding, thanks to a recent funding offer from the Ministry for Housing, Communities, and Local Government (MHCLG).

The funding offer, part of the Boston Levelling Up Partnership (LUP) programme, requires the addition of the Community Volunteering & Wellbeing Hub to the original Town Deal project. This expansion acknowledges the new funding and will provide extra community benefits.

The proposed new Community Volunteering and Wellbeing Hub includes a redesign of the phase 1 reception area to create public access to the new Hub extension. It will feature a “coffee shop” style service area. The Hub will offer 600m² across two floors, housing community volunteer space, a small expo/event area, shared meeting rooms, consultation and therapy rooms, an Assisted Exercise suite, a community kitchen, and administrative offices. Provisions will also be made to retain or replace the spa facilities accessed from the poolside.

Additional funding has been secured through the Boston Levelling Up programme

This project aligns directly with Boston’s priorities and deliverables outlined in the 2024/25 Partnership Alignment and Delivery Plan, specifically linking to the Leisure Centre delivery project action.

In addition to the Leisure Project, the council agreed to accept broader funding for several capital projects aimed at enhancing Boston’s economic resilience and growth. Designed to leverage government support for place-based regeneration in high-need areas, the agreed projects and funding allocations include:

Boston United Football Sports Complex & Affordable Homes: Funding to complete the community sports complex and support the construction of 30 affordable homes as part of the Quadrant housing development.

Haven Wharf: Transforming an existing heritage asset into a hub for innovation, skills development, and opportunities in the creative and digital sectors.

Rosegarth Square, PE21: Funding to facilitate the regeneration of the former B&M site, supporting future development.

Community Organisations Package: A community-led grant scheme aimed at developing community assets and boosting local pride, with larger grants available for significant social and physical regeneration projects.

Boston Connected: Providing digital infrastructure to support the visitor economy, linking activities and services for both visitors and residents.

Boston Community Research Project: Promoting community well-being, inclusive growth, and future-proofing through a Community Masterplan.

St Botolph's Church Visitor Offer: Creating a new visitor information point to enhance current services, open seven days a week.

Councillor Sandeep Ghosh, Portfolio Holder for Finance at Boston Borough Council, said: “The improvements to our local infrastructure are just one aspect; these projects will also create meaningful opportunities for economic growth and community engagement. By enhancing our facilities and creating welcoming spaces for community involvement, we’re building a stronger, more resilient Boston that benefits everyone. This is an exciting step toward realising our vision for a vibrant, connected town that offers new prospects for residents and visitors alike.”