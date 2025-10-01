Adoptober appeal to find Luna in Lincolnshire a forever home after milestone of a year in care

The RSPCA is looking to find a forever home for adorable German Shepherd Luna, who has sadly reached the heartbreaking milestone of more than one year in RSPCA care.

Three-year-old Luna came into the care of the RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid, North East & Lincoln Branch on July 24, 2024.

Her rehoming appeal comes as the RSPCA reveals it is facing a rehoming crisis with record numbers of rescued dogs in care across RSPCA national animal centres and branches - and during its annual rehoming drive Adoptober.

New data from the charity* reveals that it can take up to seven times longer for some larger dog breeds to find a new home compared to smaller dogs.

Lovely Luna

Luna was rescued by the RSPCA after they was found underweight and living in poor conditions in an outside run which had no shelter and was covered in faeces.

She was skinny with her ribs clearly visible. Luna weighed 18kg (39.7lb) at the time she was found - when the ideal weight for a dog this size should be 35kg (77.2lb).

Given her past, Luna needed time to learn to trust again but through lots of patience and time from her carers her true personality has shone through.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “Luna has been through a lot of hardship in her short life - but she adores human company and is just waiting for their perfect forever home which she can call her own.

Luna

“ Luna is a hugely affectionate and playful young lady who can’t wait to find a safe and loving home environment.

“She absolutely loves to play and will often walk around with a toy in her mouth - but she is nervous of other dogs and needs to be the only pet in the home.

“We're looking for someone with breed experience and confidence training dogs, as she will need support to properly adjust to her new home.

“She is wonderful around people and eager to please, she has already mastered commands but is looking for a strong bond with her owner to reassure her that she's safe.

“Luna will need plenty of walks, a large garden to run around in, and lots of playtime to stimulate her properly. We'd recommend some extracurriculars - like agility or tracking to keep Luna on her paws!.”

Potential adopters can visit her profile on the RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid, North East and Lincoln branch website.

In 2024 across all of the RSPCA's centres and branches, a staggering 26,167 animals found their forever homes. Branches are part of the RSPCA but run independently as charities in their own right and work incredibly hard to rehome and rehabilitate animals rescued by the Inspectorate across England and Wales.

But the RSPCA is urging people to consider adopting larger dogs this Adoptober as the charity is struggling with record numbers of dogs in its care.

RSPCA pet behaviour expert Dr Sam Gaines said: “We urgently need homes for big dogs, who can wait seven times longer than smaller dogs to find their forever home.

“We are in an unprecedented rehoming crisis as several large-scale cruelty and neglect cases have led to record numbers of dogs and cats in our care and are at risk of running out of space. We desperately need adopters now more than ever, so we can continue to rescue and care for the animals who need us.

“It’s the perfect storm with dogs rescued from cruelty and neglect needing longer to recover and needing more specialist homes, and at the same time, rehoming has slowed right across the welfare sector.”

Sam added: “Our unique and special dogs may not be the right pet for everyone. Some need some extra help to help them recover from their past, some are misunderstood because of the way they look, some need quiet homes with no other pets, and others need owners who can keep up with their boundless zest for life.

“But we know the right people are out there and urgently need to hear from them.

Gentle giants, big softies and larger than life characters; we’ve got every kind of big dog, each one is unique, special and deserves a second chance of happiness.”

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.