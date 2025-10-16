Adventurous Explorer Scouts

Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) from The Normans Explorer Unit based in Louth are having an adventurous time.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve been doing archery, camping, helping with a beach clean in Saltfleet, using saws and axes, and their plans include building some wooden camp furniture, caving and climbing and Remembrance Day.

The reason for opening this Explorer Unit is due to the retention of Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) and the amazing programmes organised by volunteers. With activities ranging from air activities to cooking, emergency aid to global issues and pioneering to water activities, more Scouts are being retained, and new young people are joining. Scouting provides over 250 activities and there is something for everyone. Young people can also learn and develop skills such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, social skills and teamwork, and these will help with applications for apprenticeships, college, employment and university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer Guy said, “The Explorers are very involved in planning and organising the programme and running some of the activities. They learn and develop skills and if things don’t quite go to plan, they learn from that experience. It’s a great place for them to meet with friends, try things they have never done before and do some exciting activities.”

Ready, aim, ...

The Unit meets on a Saturday from 10.00am to noon. If you want to know more about the Unit please contact Guy on [email protected]

If you would like to volunteer with any of the sections ranging from Squirrels (boys and girls aged 4 to 6) right up to Explorers (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) there are opportunities for you to help. There are many children and young people on the waiting list to join and some more volunteers would enable these children to join.

Volunteer Nigel said, “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.” He added, “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Young people want adventure, and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures. The increase in numbers shows we are providing activities and opportunities that young people want to do.” Nigel added, “Volunteering allows you to see changes in the character of young people, see them becoming more confident and see them coming out of their shells.” Nigel concluded by saying, “If you want to work with young children or teenagers, help fund raise or help look after the Scout HQ, or help with admin or be a Trustee, we will find you a role.”

For information about volunteering in any role please contact lincolnshirescouts.org.uk