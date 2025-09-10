Affordable Boston housing development reaches landmark stage

More than 100 affordable homes have now been completed at a development in Boston.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading housing provider Amplius is delivering 135 homes at The Leas on Toot Lane in the town.

The homes, a mix of one, two, three and four-bedrooms, will be available for Shared Ownership, Rent to Buy and social rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest properties have now been handed over to Amplius, meaning more than 100 have now been completed.

Adam Mayer, left, Managing Director of D Brown Builders, hands over the keys to the 100th completed home at The Leas to Marcus Keys, Chief Development and Commercial Officer at Amplius, with colleagues from both organisations and Boston Borough Council watching on.

Marcus Keys, Chief Development and Commercial Officer at Amplius, said: “This milestone at The Leas further enhances our portfolio of affordable housing in Boston and demonstrates our commitment to the wider Lincolnshire area.

“This site is very important to us as an organisation, as it’s one of the largest we’ve ever delivered and will help us achieve our vision of building 1,000 new homes a year.

“We know that there’s a need for affordable housing of this type in the local area, so it’s great to see more than 100 of the properties now completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Leas is providing affordable, quality housing and giving local people the opportunity to get onto the housing ladder.”

Some of the completed homes at The Leas in Boston.

The Leas is being part-funded through a grant from Homes England as part of Amplius’ strategic partnership.

Adam Mayer, Managing Director of D Brown Builders who are constructing the homes, said: “To reach the 100th handover is a fantastic milestone, and it is the way it has been achieved that particularly pleases me.

“The site continues to be an exemplar for the highest quality levels, sustainability and efficiency of build, which has allowed us to achieve this milestone just 33 months after starting work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The final 35 homes will be handed over within the next six months and, as always, credit goes to our site team and the continued support of our partners at Amplius.”

Some of the completed homes at The Leas in Boston.

Councillor John Baxter, portfolio holder for housing at Boston Borough Council, added: “It’s amazing to see so many new affordable homes being brought to the borough, which are vital to give our residents their first steps onto the housing ladder.

“It’s so important that we have a wide variety of quality homes on offer, so there is something for individuals and families of all shapes and sizes here in Boston.

“This combination of one, two, three and four-bed homes, alongside the choice of different purchase and rental options, will help ensure that as many people as possible have the opportunity to find a house they can call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is all due to the hard work our officers put in to encourage developers to build in Boston borough. We are so grateful to all the developers for putting their trust in the borough and recognising that Boston is an excellent place to live and invest in.”