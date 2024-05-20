Affordable housing development in Bassingham reaches halfway point

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new housing development in Bassingham has hit the halfway point in construction, bringing new affordable homes one step closer.

The Vasey Fields development is being delivered by Longhurst Group in partnership with local construction company Lindum Group.

Lindum has finished the roofing work, with internal work now progressing well with joiners and decorators on site.

Marcus Keys, Executive Director of Growth, Development and Assets at Longhurst Group, said: "There's a demand for high-quality affordable homes in Bassingham and we're delighted to be helping to address this by delivering our Vasey Fields development.

Colleagues from Longhurst Group and Lindum Group at the Vasey Fields development

"As a Group, we're committed to delivering the homes people want, where they're needed most, and these homes will also see us strengthen our portfolio in Lincolnshire and ensure more people can realise their dream of home ownership in an affordable way.

"I'm really pleased to see the progress being made at Vasey Fields and we're working closely with our partners at Lindum Group to ensure the homes are available as soon as possible."

Once complete, the housing scheme will create 18 new homes for the Bassingham area, available for a mix of tenures including shared ownership.

The development also includes half an acre dedicated to biodiversity net gain, with trees and hedgerows planted. Swift and bat roosting boxes have also been built into the homes and hedgehog holes in the garden fences.

An aerial view of the Vasey Fields development

Gavin Parker, Lindum Group Construction Manager, said: “We are making good progress on this development, and it is excellent to now see the homes taking shape. With the scaffolding coming down on most of the houses and the roofs now finished you can really start to get a feel as to what the new development will look like.

“These homes will create an important addition to the housing offering in Bassingham and will benefit the local village, as well as providing opportunities for people in housing need.”