Age UK Lindsey to close this week

Age UK Lindsey is having to close.

A charity that provides services for older people across East Lindsey, West Lindsey and North Lincolnshire says it has to close due to financial challenges.

Age UK Lindsey has announced it will close down after 35 years of service to the local community on (Friday May 2).

In a statement it explains that it has faced “severe financial challenges” due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing cost of living crisis and the national insurance and minimum wage increases, which it says have placed huge pressure on available resources.

The Board of Trustees have made the “difficult decision” to cease operating on Friday May 2, meaning that the charity is no longer able to offer its current services to older people across East Lindsey, West Lindsey and North Lincolnshire.

They state: “We are deeply saddened that it has come to a closure decision and understand that this news is upsetting for everyone involved. Our number one priority is how older people in the area can be supported and we are working closely with our local partner Age UK Lincoln and South Lincolnshire, looking at the best ways this can be achieved.”

They add: “We are mindful that this news will be upsetting for the older people that we support, as well as our staff, volunteers, partners and stakeholders and we have been contacting as many of those affected by this news as possible.”

Age UK Lindsey is an independent charity, working to promote and improve the wellbeing of elderly people within the district via a range of services, such as a new handyman service which offered help with odd jobs around older people’s homes in the Horncastle, which was only launched earlier this year.

It also campaigns to raise awareness of the needs of the elderly, offers information and advice, and aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation.

As a current alternative, any older person or their families looking for help can contact Age UK Lincoln and South Lincolnshire on 03455 564 144 or they can also contact the Age UK national advice line on 0800 169 6565.

The charity adds: “We are deeply grateful for the privilege of supporting so many older people and their families.

“We sincerely thank our clients, partners, supporters, staff, and volunteers for their unwavering support and commitment.”