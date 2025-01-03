Air ambulance thanks Grantham's Royal Antediluvian Order of the Buffaloes for generous donations

Members of Alternative Earl Beatty Lodge No. 3516 Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes donate to LNAAMembers of Alternative Earl Beatty Lodge No. 3516 Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes donate to LNAA
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) are giving a huge thanks to the members of the Alternative Earl Beatty Lodge No. 3516 Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes based in Grantham for their generous donation of £500.

LNAA volunteers Eddie King and Siobhan Poxon recently attended a meeting to receive this kind donation.

Eddie said: “£500 is the equivalent cost of one blood transfusion. It is with thanks to donations from people and organisations in Lincs & Notts that our crews are able to deliver a life-saving treatments across the counties, 24 hours-a-day, every day of the year.”

More information on Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance can be found at ambucopter.org.uk

