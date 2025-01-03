Air ambulance thanks Grantham's Royal Antediluvian Order of the Buffaloes for generous donations

Members of Alternative Earl Beatty Lodge No. 3516 Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes donate to LNAA

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) are giving a huge thanks to the members of the Alternative Earl Beatty Lodge No. 3516 Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes based in Grantham for their generous donation of £500.

LNAA volunteers Eddie King and Siobhan Poxon recently attended a meeting to receive this kind donation.

Eddie said: “£500 is the equivalent cost of one blood transfusion. It is with thanks to donations from people and organisations in Lincs & Notts that our crews are able to deliver a life-saving treatments across the counties, 24 hours-a-day, every day of the year.”

More information on Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance can be found at ambucopter.org.uk