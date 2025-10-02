Air Cadets join in charity collection for RAF Association

Sleaford Air Cadets join RAF Association members on their fundraising stall.

RAF Air Cadets and staff from 2160 (Sleaford) Squadron took to the streets of Sleaford to support the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) with their annual charity collection – the Wings Appeal.

Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Karen Turner, extended her thanks to all the cadets and staff who generously gave their time to support the day’s efforts.

She said: "I’m incredibly proud of everyone who participated today, their enthusiasm and commitment truly reflect the values of the Air Cadets and the spirit of community service." RAFA is a charity that provides welfare support to serving and former members of the RAF and their families. She said that Sleaford Squadron is proud to continue its strong tradition of supporting local community events.