Alcohol Awareness Week 2025 across Boston

As part of Alcohol Awareness Week, Boston’s Asda store invited representatives from One You Lincolnshire to the foyer of the Lister Way store to host a pop-up advice session to promote their services for customers who are thinking of cutting down on alcohol consumption, to help reduce alcohol intake, or abstain for good.

Alcohol Awareness Week, an annual campaign which aims to educate residents about the impact alcohol can have on health and wellbeing and promote healthy drinking habits, is managed by UK charity Alcohol Change UK and this year ran from July 7th to July 13th on the theme of alcohol and work.

The One You Lincolnshire website states: “Our informal, confidential sessions with one of our Health Coaches could help you understand how to reduce or improve your alcohol intake and adopt a healthier lifestyle. Benefit from up to six telephone sessions over a 12 week period. Our Health Coaches will support you with not only alcohol but advice on all areas of healthy living.”

Visit https://www.oneyoulincolnshire.org.uk/pathway/drink-less for more details about the support available.

Boston’s Asda store is an active member of the local Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) which was formed in 2016 and exists to reduce alcohol harm in local communities from drinking by young people under 25, with a particular emphasis on preventing underage drinking.

Stephen Bromby, the Lister Way supermarket’s community champion said: “As a responsible alcohol retailer we take our part in the local community very seriously, and care about antisocial behaviour and underage sales. It’s important that we work with CAP to help shape a society in which members of the community work with each other to ensure that children do not drink alcohol and where young adults display responsible attitudes towards alcohol.”

A series of events took place throughout the week across Boston, to help local residents understand their drinking, make better choices and also to know where to find help and support. During Alcohol Awareness Week 2025, One You Lincolnshire also attended the canteens at Boston and Lincoln hospitals with an information stand. There was also a Trading Standards operation focused on underage sales, with further checks planned.

Alan Simpson, CAP’s Regional Adviser for North East England, the East Midlands and Scotland added: “We hope this year’s Alcohol Awareness Week will provide an opportunity for people living around Boston to take some time to think about their own drinking and the drinking of those around them. It is also an opportunity to highlight the local services available and to encourage people to access the support they need.”

Alcohol consumption recommendations: It is safest not to drink more than 14 units per week. It is best to spread this drinking over three days or more during the week. A good way to help keep the risk low is to have several alcohol-free days each week. If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, the safest approach is not to drink alcohol at all, to keep risks to your baby to a minimum.