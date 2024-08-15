Aldi donates to local charities in Lincolnshire during summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi has donated £1000 to charities in Lincolnshire to help support those in need during the school holidays.

The donations form part of the supermarket’s wider Early Years Fund initiative with community giving platform Neighbourly which has seen more than 70 charities nationwide receive additional funds.

Local charities including Sunshine Children’s Centre and Jubilee Church received a donation of £500 each from the UK’s fourth largest supermarket to help support them ahead of the busy summer period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the donations, Aldi will be continuing to donate surplus food to local charities from all its stores in Lincolnshire throughout the summer.

Aldi x Neighbourly

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “The school holidays can be an incredibly challenging time for families across the country and we are committed to doing everything we can to support them.

Alongside providing surplus food, we hope our additional donations will further help our charity partners in the incredible work that they do.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO, Neighbourly, added: “We were delighted to support Aldi with the disbursement of this extra funding on top of the food donations the supermarket provides year-round. Donations like this are vital to allowing our charity partners to support communities across the country during these times of heightened demand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi’s partnership with Neighbourly has donated over 40 million meals to good causes since launching in 2019 and will see thousands of free meals given to local charities, foodbanks and community groups over the upcoming school holidays.

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, foodbanks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.