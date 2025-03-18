Aldi gives shoppers in Lincolnshire the chance to win a year's supply of Too Good to Go surprise bags

As part of Food Waste Action Week (Monday 17th March – Sunday 23rd March), Aldi and Too Good To Go are giving shoppers in Lincolnshire the chance to win a year’s supply of Too Good To Go Surprise Bags.

To enter, shoppers simply need to email their top food waste tip to [email protected].

The competition will be open to entries from Thursday 13thMarch until Friday 11thApril, with the winner chosen and contacted by Aldi during the week commencing Monday 14thApril.

To also mark Food Waste Action Week and inspire shoppers, Aldi and Too Good To Go have joined forces with food waste disruptor Lagomchef to show just how easy and enjoyable tackling food waste can be.

Lagomchef x TGTG

In his latest video, Lagomchef shows how to make a gourmet meal at a fraction of the price, using the entire contents included in the Surprise Bag.

Purchased for just £3.30 at Aldi, the food waste influencer creates two meals, including a braised leek with roasted salmon and seasoned yoghurt dish, and a mushroom ragu.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we’re always looking for ways to help our customers make more sustainable choices. By partnering with Too Good To Go and Lagomchef, we want to show that reducing food waste doesn’t have to be difficult—it can be simple, affordable, and delicious.

“We’re also excited to offer one lucky winner a year’s supply of Surprise Bags, helping them to not only reduce food waste, but also save even more money in the process.”

Sid Baveja, VP of Operations for Central Europe, UK and Ireland at Too Good To Go said: “At Too Good To Go, we're proud to celebrate Food Waste Action Week with Aldi, marking a key moment in our shared mission to reduce food waste.

“We hope this collaboration with Lagomchef and Aldi highlights how easy it is to save surplus food with our Surprise Bags and get creative in the kitchen. And to make things even more exciting, we’re thrilled to offer one lucky winner a year’s supply of Surprise Bags.”

Lagomchef, Food Waste Disruptor, said: “Aldi's partnership with Too Good To Go is truly a game changer in rescuing unsold food and offering it at unbeatable prices. Not only this, but it’s a major step forward in tackling supermarket waste.

“The dishes I’ve created show just how easy it is to make delicious and diverse meals from a handful of ingredients, all while helping prevent food from going to waste. And remember, every bite you save is a small but meaningful win for both your wallet and the planet.”

For full terms and conditions, click here.

Aldi’s Too Good To Go ‘Surprise Bags’ contain a range of grocery products that are approaching their sell-by or use-by dates at less than a third of the price, costing just £3.30 each for at least £10 worth of food.

To collect these Surprise Bags, customers can search for a nearby Aldi store in the Too Good To Go app, before selecting a specific timeframe to pick up their bag.