Alkborough residents join forces to support Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
The Not 2 Fast, Not 2 Furious Tractor Group, raised £642, Alkborough Coronation Club donated £305 and local resident John Robinson gave a personal donation of £55.
LNAA Volunteer David Carrick who went along to the Alkborough Community Come Together to receive their donation said: “We would like to thank everyone in Alkborough for their generosity. The support we receive from local groups and societies is the essence of our charity. Without the continuous support from communities across Lincs & Notts our crews would not be able to what they do, 24/7, 365 days-of-the-year."
LNAA receives no direct government funding and relies on the generosity of its supporters to fund the £13million needed annually to keep its helicopter in the sky and fleet of critical care cars on the road, 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.
More details and the vital work of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance can be found on their website: www.ambucopter.org.uk