Allison Homes and Accent Housing celebrate construction award for Elsea Park development

Andrew Smith, the site manager at Elsea Park, supported by Stephen Kidd (Assistant Site Manager), has been praised for consistently delivering high-quality work at all build stages and demonstrating outstanding competence in overall site management.

The development also makes a significant contribution to affordable housing, with all 48 homes being delivered in partnership with Accent Housing. These homes will offer a mix of affordable rent (65%) and shared ownership (35%) options.

When asked about the practices that impressed the LABC judges, Andrew emphasised the importance of establishing and maintaining benchmark quality standards from the outset.

"We focus on continuous improvement while ensuring consistency throughout the build process," he explained. "Good communication with everyone involved in the project is crucial in our quest to retain and improve the quality our teams produce."

The Elsea Park team not only maintained high standards but also managed to over-deliver on homes. Andrew credits this success to their established quality benchmarks and the team's commitment to continuous improvement.

"Once established, the trades hit the quality required, and works are completed right the first time, so the pace of work increases while the quality remains," he said.

The achievement came from working together. "It's a team effort," Andrew noted, praising his colleagues Stephen Kidd, Dariusz Kozlowski (Assistant Site Manager), and Felice Insinga (Onsite Labourer) for their part in ensuring the site's smooth operation. Their clear understanding of roles and responsibilities, combined with a drive for improvement, has been key to the site's success.

Cherise Berridge, Assistant Development Director of Accent Homes said: “Allison Homes is a valued partner of Accent Housing, consistently delivering high-quality homes across multiple developments. The Elsea Park site is no exception, and we are delighted to be taking handover of these new homes this summer. Designed in a range of styles and sizes to suit different needs, these homes will provide much-needed affordable housing in the area.”

Highlighting the team's commitment to excellence, she added: “It comes as no surprise to us that the development has received the LABC Bricks award—Leanne Hunt, our Development Manager overseeing the project, has praised the site team for their dedication, excellent workmanship and partnership approach. We are thrilled to be offering these exceptional homes to our customers who we are sure will be proud to call them home.”

The LABC Bricks awards are among the most prestigious in the construction industry, recognising excellence in workmanship, safety standards, and site management. Winning this award celebrates the hard work of the Elsea Park team and reinforces their commitment to delivering high-quality homes in the Bourne area.

The success at Elsea Park demonstrates how Allison Homes can deliver more homes without compromising quality, highlighting the team's dedication to maintaining exceptional standards throughout every stage of construction.

1 . Contributed Proud moment: Steve Pettigrew - LABC Warranty and Andrew Smith - Allison Homes Project Manager Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed 3. Steve Pettigrew - LABC Warranty, Leanne Hunt - Accent Homes Development Manager and Andrew Smith - Allison Homes Project Manager Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed 2. Pictured (L-R): Ian Clarke - LABC Warranty, Darren Price - Allison Home Contracts Manager, Steve Pettigrew - LABC Warranty, Andrew Smith - Allison Homes Project Manager, Leanne Hunt - Accent Homes Development Manager and Steve Kidd - Allison Homes Assistant Site Manager Photo: Submitted