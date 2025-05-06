Allison Homes and Amplius celebrate progress at ‘The Oaks’ development in Nettleham

The development, known as ‘The Oaks’, will ultimately provide a range of 38 new homes, helping to address the urgent local housing need.

Construction is progressing smoothly on the remaining properties and the development is expected to be completed by the summer, offering a mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes through shared ownership and affordable rent options.

Marcus Keys, Chief Development & Commercial Officer at Amplius, said: “We’re playing our part in tackling this country’s housing crisis and these handovers provide much-needed affordable housing to this area. We’re pleased with the progress being made at The Oaks and delighted to be welcoming new residents as more homes are completed, which further builds our portfolio in Lincolnshire.

“Our partnership with Allison Homes continues to grow stronger, and we’re looking forward to seeing work continue on the rest of the properties and welcoming even more customers to their new homes.”

Noah Bell, Site Manager at The Oaks, Allison Homes, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the quality of these homes. From the foundations to the finishing touches, every detail has been carefully considered to ensure they’re built to last. We've used modern construction methods and high-quality materials to ensure that residents benefit from energy-efficient, comfortable, and sustainable homes for years to come. It’s rewarding to know that we’re not just building houses, but creating homes that people can be proud of.”

This milestone builds on the strong partnership between Allison Homes and Amplius, which has already made a positive impact in the community. Last year, Allison Homes donated £3,800 to Nettleham Community Hub, a local charity that plays a vital role in combating loneliness and creating community spirit. This donation enabled an upgrade of the hub’s facilities, ensuring it remains a valuable resource for local residents.

Local housing data shows a significant need for affordable homes in Nettleham. The Oaks development will help to meet this demand while contributing to Amplius’ goal of building 1,000 new homes annually across the Midlands, East and Southeast of England. Allison Homes is committed to delivering quality homes in partnership and aims to build at least 500 new homes each year through its partnership schemes across its regions, as part of its wider ambition to significantly increase overall housing delivery by 2027.

Andy Richards, Regional Production Director of Allison Homes, East, said: “The progress at The Oaks represents more than just bricks and mortar; it's about providing real opportunities for local families. We’ve worked closely with Amplius to ensure these homes meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability, creating a place where residents can thrive. This is partnership in action - delivering much-needed affordable housing and contributing to a stronger, more vibrant Nettleham.”

For more information about Allison Partnerships, please visit the website.

1 . Contributed The Oaks Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Oaks, Nettleham Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Oaks Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The Oaks, Nettleham Photo: Submitted