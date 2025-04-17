Allison Homes donates £1,000 to help Evergreen Care Trust’s charity fundraising ball, celebrating its 20th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes has donated £1,000 to the Evergreen Care Trust in Stamford, helping the charity to raise funds at its 20th anniversary charity ball.

Founded in May 2005, the Evergreen Care Trust is an award-winning charity and home to a team of over 100 volunteers and 25 staff, who provide care, friendship and practical support for older people in Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and surrounding villages.

The charity offers a wide range of free services, including advocacy, befriending, community support, cleaning and decluttering, soup delivery and social engagement opportunities, as well as its not-for-profit, paid-for service Home Support.

On Saturday 26th April at Rutland Hall Hotel, from 6:45pm, the charity is holding a celebration ball to honour its 20th anniversary, celebrate the achievements of past and present volunteers and staff, and raise vital funds to ensure its no charge, volunteer-led services can continue to be offered, as demand for these services remains high.

Louise Marsh, Founder of Evergreen Care Trust, and Georgina McCrae, Planning Director at Allison Homes

Allison Homes, which is building new communities across Lincolnshire and will be delivering up to 650 new homes and a country park at Quarry Farm in Stamford, has supported the running costs of the ball with a £1,000 donation.

Louise Marsh, Founder of the Evergreen Care Trust, said: “We have enjoyed a long tradition of local businesses, colleges, schools, community groups and churches supporting the vital work of Evergreen. Local people supporting local people, and we are very grateful to Allison Homes for their generous donation to our celebratory fundraising event, particularly during this very challenging time for small charities.”

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are delighted to be helping Evergreen Care Trust celebrate their 20th anniversary. The work that the volunteers carry out each day is invaluable, and we are honoured to be supporting them. We hope that our £1,000 donation goes a long way in helping the fundraising ball be a huge success and that everyone thoroughly enjoys the celebration.”

To read more about Evergreen Care Trust, visit https://evergreencare.org.uk/.

Allison Homes has a range of new developments across Lincolnshire, and earlier this year was granted outline planning permission to provide up to 650 new homes at Quarry Farm. To find out more, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/ and https://allison-homes.co.uk/quarry-farm/.