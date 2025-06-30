Allison Homes donates £500 to Lincoln Pride for fourth year

In honour of Pride Month (June), regional housebuilder Allison Homes has donated £500 to Lincoln Pride for the fourth year in a row.

Lincoln Pride is a community-run charity event, operated by a small team of volunteers and providing the people of Lincoln and the surrounding areas with a fun and safe space. The event celebrates the diversity and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community and draws attention to important issues.

In 2024, Lincoln Pride brought together over 8,500 people in a powerful celebration of visibility, inclusion and community, making it one of the city’s busiest free-to-attend events.

This year, the event is taking place on Saturday, August 16 at Orchard Street Car Park in the city centre. To raise vital funds and ensure Lincoln Pride can go ahead, the charity is hosting a gala on Sunday, July 27.

l-r – Arran Hart, Director of Community Engagement at Lincoln Pride, and Dan Bursnall, Regional Marketing Manager at Allison Homes East

Allison Homes’ £500 donation will help with the running of Lincoln Pride and comes as the housebuilder’s East region is providing new homes across the county. This is the fourth donation the developer has made to the charity, taking Allison Homes’ total contribution amount to £2,000.

Alongside supporting Lincoln Pride, Allison Homes has put Pride flags up at its developments, including The Orchards in Corby Glen, Frampton Gate in Frampton and Chapel Gate in Moulton Chapel.

Arran Hart, Director of Community Engagement at Lincoln Pride said: “The support that Allison Homes has given Lincoln Pride over the last four years has been most appreciated and is a true reflection of their inclusivity and values. This continued commitment has been especially appreciated for the 2025 event where nationally Pride events have struggled for funding, thus further demonstrating that even in trying times Allison Homes is committed to promoting a culture of inclusion and acceptance.”

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We take great pride in supporting Pride Month at Allison Homes, and remain committed to fostering an inclusive culture where our employees can thrive and express themselves.

“We are proud to be contributing £500 to Lincoln Pride for the fourth consecutive year, especially at a time where donations are more needed than ever. Lincoln Pride is a fantastic event, creating a safe environment for thousands of people to come together and celebrate their community, and we are honoured to play a part.”

To find out more about Lincoln Pride, visit https://lincolnpride.co.uk/site/home.